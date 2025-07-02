‘South Park’ Season 27 Premiere Pushed Back 2 Weeks

Oh my god, they delayed Kenny!

“South Park” fans will have to wait a little longer for the premiere of Season 27, as the long-running animated comedy series will now premiere Wednesday, July 23, on Comedy Central at 10 p.m., the network announced Wednesday.

Back in April, Comedy Central set the premiere for Wednesday, July 9. The network did not give details on the reason for the time-shift.

But anyone who saw “6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park” — a behind-the-scenes look from 2011 at how Trey Parker, Matt Stone and the team spend less than a week producing the show up against its airdate — knows that it has always operated on a knife’s edge to stay topical.

Last Monday, Parker and Stone, who operate South Park Digital Studios — which owns the show’s streaming rights — accused Jeff Shell, the Redbird Capital executive who is set to become the next president of Paramount should the deal with Skydance close, of steering negotiations with potential streaming partners Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery to benefit Paramount, threatening legal action.

A rep for Redbird and Skydance maintained that Shell did nothing wrong, saying in a statement to TheWrap: “Under the terms of the transaction agreement Skydance has the right to approve material contracts.”

There was no indication that the dustup over streaming rights had anything to do with the delay, however.

The hit franchise debuted on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers.

“South Park” remains one of cable television’s longest-running scripted series and continues to draw strong ratings and critical acclaim. The show has also expanded its presence in recent years through specials and streaming events, part of a broader content deal Parker and Stone signed in 2021.