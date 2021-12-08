Paramount+ has set the premiere date for its second “South Park” special, which will wrap up the events from its first special, titled “Post Covid,” which debuted on Thanksgiving.

In the brief trailer above, an adult Stan, Kyle and Cartman travel back in time to try and prevent not only the death of their friend Kenny, but the COVID pandemic itself.

The special, “South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid,” will premiere on Dec. 16.

Here is the logline for “The Return of Covid”:

If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. In ‘South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid,’ traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.

“Post Covid” took place well into the future, featuring grown up versions of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny in a world that was still living in the pandemic. Cartman was a reformed orthodox Jewish rabbi and Kenny a world-renowned scientist whose death sets in motion the events of the special. After it’s revealed that Kenny died from a new variant of Covid, the town of South Park goes back into lockdown, though a (very) old Randy Marsh and his now defunct Tegridy Weed business may hold the clue to stopping the pandemic.

“South Park” was renewed through Season 30 at Comedy Central, and 14 original movies based on the show have been ordered at Paramount+ as part of a six-year megdeal signed by co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. New episodes of the show will still air first on Comedy Central.

Parker and Stone’s new pact with ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Studios extends their partnership through 2027 and is worth $900 million.