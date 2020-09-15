“South Park” is returning early this year to tackle the only story that’s been on everyone’s mind in 2020: The coronavirus pandemic.

The long-running animated comedy will air a one-hour special on Wednesday, Sept. 30, that will see the residents of the small Colorado town deal with the very real, and still on-going, pandemic. You can watch a preview in the player above, which shows how Randy Marsh thinks the global health crisis can help him sell a lot of weed.

Here is the logline for the special from Comedy Central, titled “The Pandemic Special”:

Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.

The special is not considered part of the upcoming 24th season, which will premiere later this year. “South Park,” from creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, is currently renewed through Season 26.

“South Park” is no stranger to social commentary. During its 23rd season, it touched on the NBA’s controversy with China and mocked Harvey Weinstein’s brief attempts at returning to public life. All of this, of course, was before the coronavirus hit America.