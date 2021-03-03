“South Park” released a preview clip for its upcoming special next week, which sees the Colorado residents all fighting to become vaccinated against COVID-19, while Butters ends up embroiled in the QAnon conspiracy (but he says it’s just so he can get out of the house).

Watch the video above.

“South ParQ: The Vaccination Special” (get it?) will premiere on March 10. Like last year’s “Pandemic Special,” it will be an hour long and will simulcast on MTV2.

Also Read: 'South Park' Sets Another COVID Special to Make Fun of QAnon

Here’s the logline for “The Vaccination Special”: The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.

“The Pandemic Special” hit a seven-year high for the long-running comedy on Sept. 30 of last year, reaching 4.05 million total viewers. It was simulcast across a number of ViacomCBS cable networks, including MTV, VH1, CMT, Paramount Network, TV Land and Pop TV. On Comedy Central alone, the audience for the special amounted to 2.3 million total viewers.

The episode centered on Randy coming to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the pandemic presented continued challenges to the citizens of South Park, including the kids heading back to school.

Also Read: Sarah Cooper Comedy Among CBS Pilot Orders

Like the previous special, “The Vaccination Special” is not considered part of “South Park’s” upcoming 24th season, which will (hopefully) premiere later this year. The series, from creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, is currently renewed through Season 26.