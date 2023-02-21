The HBO comedy “South Side” will not move forward after three seasons.

The HBO Max Original series starred best friends Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme (Kareme Young), who work at a rent-to-own furniture store while planning for bigger things.

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin created,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to media. “We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios.”

The show was shot on location in Englewood, a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. Brothers Sultan and Bashir co-created the comedy show, in which Bashir also appears as police officer Goodnight, along with Diallo Riddle, who played alderman Allen Gayle. Bashir’s wife Chandra Russell played officer Goodnight’s partner, Officer Turner, and Zuri Salahuddin, sister to Bashir and Sultan, played Rent-T-Own employee Stacy.

“For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor,” HBO Max said. “The result was a wholly unique, ambitious and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream.”

Bashir also served as executive producer alongside Riddle, Michael Blieden, Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez and MTV’s Ari Pearce, Kristyn Deignan and Tara Power. MTV Entertainment Studios produced the series.

More cast members include Lil Rel Howery, Langston Kerman, Nefetari Spencer and Rashawn Nadine Scott. Chicagoan celebrity guest stars also appeared from time to time on the show like Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Kel Mitchell and Deon Cole.

The first season of “South Side” premiered on Comedy Central in July 2019. The renewed second season moved to HBO Max, premiering in Nov. 2021, and Season 3 landed in Dec. 2022.