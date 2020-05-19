‘Space Force’ Trailer Shows Steve Carell’s Struggle to Lead New Military Branch: ‘Space Is Hard’ (Video)

1 of 1

Updated May 19 with "Last Man Standing" and "The Resident" renewed at Fox. Amid production shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcast networks are faced with some very unprecedented problems while making their annual decisions about which TV series will return next season, which will come to an end and which new ones they'll be ordering for inclusion on their Fall 2020 slates. Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far, along with those still awaiting their fates. We've also included the new comedies and dramas that have been picked up, along with their descriptions. You can read our pilot guide to see what projects may soon be ordered to series here. Check back throughout the coming weeks for updates.

NBC Renewed Series: "The Blacklist," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," "Chicago P.D." (entire "Chicago" franchise renewed for three more seasons each), "Good Girls," "Law & Order: SVU" (renewed through Season 24), "New Amsterdam" (renewed for Seasons 3, 4 and 5), "Superstore," "This Is Us" (renewed for Seasons 5 and 6) Canceled/Ending Series: "Blindspot," Â "The Good Place," "The InBetween," "Sunnyside" (effectively canceled and moved to digital platforms for the remainder of its first season), "Will & Grace" Series Awaiting Decisions:Â "Bluff City Law" (ended after initial 10-episode run), "Council of Dads," "Indebted," "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector," "Manifest," "Perfect Harmony," "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" Newly Ordered Series: "The Kenan Show," "Young Rock," Untitled Tina Fey/Robert Carlock Comedy NEW COMEDIES: THE KENAN SHOW Writer(s):Â Jackie Clarke Producer(s):Â Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer Director:Â Chris Rock Studio:Â Universal Television, Broadway Video Logline:Â Kenan Thompson strives to be a super dad to his two adorable girls while simultaneously balancing his job and a father-in-law who "helps" in the most inappropriate ways. (Single camera) Cast:Â Kenan Thompson, Punam Patel, Dani Lockett, Dannah Lockett, Andy Garcia

YOUNG ROCK Writer(s):Â Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang Producer(s):Â Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Jennifer Carreras Studio:Â Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions, Fierce Baby Productions Logline:Â Inspired by the formative years of Dwayne Johnson. (Single camera) Cast:Â Dwayne Johnson UNTITLED TINA FEY/ROBERT CARLOCK COMEDY Writer(s):Â Tina Fey, Robert Carlock Producer(s):Â Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian Studio:Â Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger Logline:Â A wealthy businessman runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population. (Single camera) Cast:Â Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Bobby Moynihan

ABC Renewed Series: "The Good Doctor," "Grey's Anatomy," "Station 19" Canceled/Ending Series: "Fresh Off the Boat," "How to Get Away With Murder," "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Modern Family," "Reef Break" Series Awaiting Decisions: "American Housewife," "A Million Little Things," "The Baker & The Beauty," "black-ish," "Bless This Mess," "The Conners," "Emergence," "For Life," "The Goldbergs," "mixed-ish," "The Rookie," "Schooled," "Single Parents," "Stumptown" Series That Haven't Premiered Yet:Â "United We Fall" Newly Ordered Series: "The Big Sky" NEW DRAMAS: THE BIG SKY Writer(s):Â David E. Kelley Producer(s):Â Ross Fineman, C.J. Box Studio:Â A+E Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Logline:Â In this procedural thriller, private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken. Cast: Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Ryan Phillippe, John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer

Fox Fox Renewed Series: "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Lone Star," "Bless the Harts," "Bob's Burgers," "Duncanville," "Family Guy," "Last Man Standing," "The Resident," "The Simpsons" Canceled/Ending Series: "Almost Family," "BH90210," "Deputy," "Empire" Series Awaiting Decisions: "Outmatched," "Prodigal Son" Series That Haven't Premiered Yet: "Filthy Rich," "Great North," "neXt" Newly Ordered Series: "Call Me Kat," "Housebroken" NEW COMEDIES: CALL ME KAT Writer(s): Darlene Hunt Producer(s): Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Angie Stephenson, Miranda Hart, Eric Norsoph, Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught Studio: Warner Bros. Television, Fox Entertainment, That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios Logline: Kat (Mayim Bialik) is a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can NOT have everything you want -- and still be happy. Which is why she spent her life savings to open a Cat CafÃ© in Louisville, Kentucky. (Multi camera) Cast: Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan HOUSEBROKEN Writer(s):Â Clea DuVall, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan Producer(s):Â Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor Studio:Â Fox Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment, Bento Box Logline:Â Explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs. (Animated) Cast:Â Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, Sharon Horgan, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb, Greta Lee

CBS Renewed Series: "All Rise," "Blood & Treasure," "Blue Bloods," "Bob Hearts Abishola," "Bull,"Â "Evil," "FBI," "FBI: Most Wanted," "MacGyver," "Magnum P.I.," "Mom," "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," "The Neighborhood," "SEAL Team," "S.W.A.T.," "Young Sheldon," "The Unicorn" Canceled/Ending Series: "Broke," "Carol's Second Act," "Criminal Minds," "God Friended Me," "Hawaii Five-0," "Madam Secretary," "Man With a Plan," "Tommy" Series Awaiting Decisions: N/A Newly Ordered Series: "B Positive," "Clarice," "The Equalizer" NEW COMEDIES: B POSITIVE Writer(s): Marco Pennette Producer(s): Chuck Lorre Director(s): James Burrows Studio: Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. Logline: The comedy is about a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives. (Multi-camera) Cast: Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Kamryn Kunody NEW DRAMAS: CLARICE Writer(s):Â Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet Producer(s):Â Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers Studio:Â MGM Television, CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout Logline: "Clarice" is a deep dive into the untold personal story of brilliant and vulnerable FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs." Cast: Rebecca Breeds, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira, Devyn A. Tyler THE EQUALIZER Writer(s): Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller Producer(s): Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox , Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, Shakim Compere Director(s): Liz Friedlander Studio: Universal Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, Davis Entertainment, Martin Chase Productions, Flavor Unit Logline: AÂ reimagining of the classic series starring Queen Latifah ("Chicago," "Bessie") as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Cast: Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes

The CW Renewed Series: "All American," "Batwoman," "Black Lightning," "Burden of Truth," "Charmed," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "Dynasty," "The Flash," "In the Dark" (Season 2 has yet to premiere, renewed through Season 3), "Legacies," "Nancy Drew," "The Outpost," "Pandora," "Riverdale," "Roswell, New Mexico" (Season 2 has yet to premiere, renewed through Season 3), "Supergirl" Canceled/Ending Series: "The 100," "Arrow," "Supernatural" Series Awaiting Decisions: "Katy Keene" Newly Ordered Series: "Kung Fu," "Republic of Sarah," "Superman & Lois," "Walker" NEW DRAMAS: KUNG FU Writer(s): Christina M. Kim Producer(s): Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter Director: Hanelle Culpepper Studio: Quinn's House and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television Logline: A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice...all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her. Cast: Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Gwendoline Yeo, Tzi Ma REPUBLIC OF SARAH Writer(s): Jeffrey Paul King Producer(s): Marc Webb, Mark Martin, Jeff Grosvenor, Leo Pearlman Director: Kat Candler Studio: CBS Television Studios Logline: Faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch. Cast: Stella Baker, Nia Holloway, Luke Mitchell, Izabella Alvarez, Hope Lauren, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, Megan Follows SUPERMAN & LOIS Writer(s):Â Todd Helbing Producer(s):Â Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns Studio:Â Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television Logline: Follows the world's most famous Super Hero and comic books' most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Cast: Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui WALKER Writer(s):Â Anna Fricke Producer(s):Â Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, Jared Padalecki Studio:Â CBS Television Studios, Rideback. Logline:Â A reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger." Centers on Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. Cast: Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Jeff Pierre