Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming comedy series “Space Force,” and it finds Steve Carell as a decorated military general desperately trying to make himself feel better by singing the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo” alone in his office.
The series premieres May 29 and also stars Jane Lynch, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Jimmy O. Yang, Tawny Newsome, Patrick Warburton, Lisa Kudrow, Alex Sparrow, Don Lakeand more.
A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.
The series hails from the people behind “The Office,” having been co-created by Carell and Greg Daniels. Howard Klein executive produces for 3Arts, with Daniels serving as showrunner.
17 Stars Celebrating Cinco de Mayo With Their Own Tequila Brands (Photos)
The bars will be empty this Cinco de Mayo, but the good news is there are several celebrities who would love to sell you a bottle of their own personal tequila! Whether you're drinking alone or with a quarantine buddy, here are 17 stars with tequila brands who will be toasting to themselves this year.
Star(s): Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Brand: Teremana
Star(s): George Clooney and Rande Gerber
Brand: Casamigos
Star(s): Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul
Brand: Dos Hombres
Star(s): Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine
Brand: Santo Mezquila
Star(s): Rita Ora
Brand: Prospero
Star(s): E-40
Brand: E. Cuarenta
Star(s): AC/DC
Brand: Thunderstruck
Star(s): Toby Keith
Brand: Wild Shot
Star(s): Justin Timberlake
Brand: Sauza 901
Star(s): Sean Combs
Brand: DeLeón
Star(s): Carlos Santana
Brand: Casa Nobles
Star(s): Chris Noth
Brand: Ambhar Tequila
Star(s): Rammstein
Brand: Rammstein
Star(s): Charlie Sheen
Brand: Don Sueños
Star(s): Michael Jordan
Brand: Cincoro
Star(s): Nick Jonas and John Varvatos
Brand: Villa One
Star(s): Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins
Brand: SUMMERGODS
