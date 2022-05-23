We've Got Hollywood Covered
SpaceX President Dismisses Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Elon Musk as ‘False’

Gwynne Shotwell defended the CEO in an email to staff obtained by CNBC

| May 23, 2022 @ 5:31 PM
Elon Musk, Gwynne Shotwell

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell told employees last week that the company’s founder and CEO, Elon Musk, was being falsely accused of sexual misconduct, CNBC reported on Monday.

“Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations,” an email to employees obtained by CNBC reads.

After a former SpaceX flight attendant came forward with claims that he sexually propositioned her on a private jet in 2016, and then paid her a hefty $250,000 severence package, Musk dismissed her claims as “wild accusations.”

He told Business Insider that the entire scandal, which has sent his Tesla stock crashing, is a “politically motivated hit piece.”

Shotwell, who is SpaceX’s top-ranking female executive, also stated in her email that she “will never comment on any legal matters involving employment issues” and that the company has a “ZERO tolerance” policy for harassment and will investigate every complaint, “regardless of who is involved,” CNBC reports.

She joined the company in 2002 and is responsible for its day-to-day operations.

TheWrap has reached out to Shotwell for comment.

