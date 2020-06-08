Spectrum Delays ‘LA’s Finest’ Season 2 Premiere Amid Police Protests

Spectrum Originals has delayed the season 2 premiere of “L.A.’s Finest” amid the nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
The “Bad Boys” spinoff was scheduled to return for its sophomore season on Monday with its first three episodes available, but has instead decided to push it back until later 2020, the network confirmed to TheWrap.
Since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, protests have erupted nationwide — and in many international cities — in all 50 states calling for police reform. Last week, A&E pulled new episodes of “Live PD” from its schedule that were supposed to air over the weekend.
A spinoff of the “Bad Boys” film series, “L.A.’s Finest” features Gabrielle Union reprising her role as Syd Burnett from 2003’s “Bad Boys II.” Now an LAPD detective, Syd is paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba). Alba and Union are executive producers on the series alongside Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and pilot director Anton Cropper.
Fox picked up for the first season of “L.A.’s Finest” to air in the fall while it waits for production to start on the majority of its series. California governmor Gavin Newsom said that filming could start in the state as soon as the end of this week.
George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's hearse arrives at North Central University for the first of several memorial services. In the upper right, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Sgt. Dave O'Connor kneel as the hearse drives by.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's memorial service was streamed on television and online.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Reverend Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd's memorial service. Sharpton and other mourners wore face masks given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NAN logo stands for the National Action Network the civil rights organization Sharpton founded in 1991.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's casket is prepared before the service. The image in the background is the mural drawn near the sidewalk where he was killed. NAN banners flank the artwork.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's family stand in solidarity during the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Shareeduh Tate, cousin of George Floyd, is held by Brandon Floyd, nephew of George Floyd, as those gathered paused silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actress Tiffany Haddish weeps during the moment of silence. Other celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart and Marsai Martin.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Brandon and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd embrace while listening to Shareeduh Tate speak. The Floyds wore pins emblazoned with "I Can't Breathe" -- their brother's final words.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Pallbearers wheel out George Floyd's golden casket following the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Media and on-lookers watch as George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse. His body will be transported to his hometown of Raeford, North Carolina, where a private family service will be held on Saturday. A public service will be held Monday in Houston, Texas -- two weeks after his death.
Photo credit: Getty Images
