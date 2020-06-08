Spectrum Delays ‘LA’s Finest’ Season 2 Premiere Amid Police Protests

“Bad Boys” spinoff will now return later in the year

| June 8, 2020 @ 9:54 AM
LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 100

Spectrum

Spectrum Originals has delayed the season 2 premiere of “L.A.’s Finest” amid the nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

The “Bad Boys” spinoff was scheduled to return for its sophomore season on Monday with its first three episodes available, but has instead decided to push it back until later 2020, the network confirmed to TheWrap.

Since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, protests have erupted nationwide — and in many international cities — in all 50 states calling for police reform. Last week, A&E pulled new episodes of “Live PD” from its schedule that were supposed to air over the weekend.

Also Read: New Episodes of 'Live PD', 'Cops' Pulled Amid George Floyd Protests

A spinoff of the “Bad Boys” film series, “L.A.’s Finest” features Gabrielle Union reprising her role as Syd Burnett from 2003’s “Bad Boys II.” Now an LAPD detective, Syd is paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba). Alba and Union are executive producers on the series alongside Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and pilot director Anton Cropper.

Fox picked up for the first season of “L.A.’s Finest” to air in the fall while it waits for production to start on the majority of its series. California governmor Gavin Newsom said that filming could start in the state as soon as the end of this week.

George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)

  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
  • George Floyd memorial Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 11

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day

A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.

All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE