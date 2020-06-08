Spectrum Delays ‘LA’s Finest’ Season 2 Premiere Amid Police Protests

Spectrum Originals has delayed the season 2 premiere of “L.A.’s Finest” amid the nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

The “Bad Boys” spinoff was scheduled to return for its sophomore season on Monday with its first three episodes available, but has instead decided to push it back until later 2020, the network confirmed to TheWrap.

Since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, protests have erupted nationwide — and in many international cities — in all 50 states calling for police reform. Last week, A&E pulled new episodes of “Live PD” from its schedule that were supposed to air over the weekend.

Also Read: New Episodes of 'Live PD', 'Cops' Pulled Amid George Floyd Protests

A spinoff of the “Bad Boys” film series, “L.A.’s Finest” features Gabrielle Union reprising her role as Syd Burnett from 2003’s “Bad Boys II.” Now an LAPD detective, Syd is paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba). Alba and Union are executive producers on the series alongside Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and pilot director Anton Cropper.

Fox picked up for the first season of “L.A.’s Finest” to air in the fall while it waits for production to start on the majority of its series. California governmor Gavin Newsom said that filming could start in the state as soon as the end of this week.