The Spice Girls are back — or, at least on Saturday night they were. David Beckham, husband of Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham, captured the quintet singing and performing the dance to their song “Stop” Saturday night at Victoria’s 50th birthday party.

David posted the video on Instagram and captioned, “I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner.”

In perhaps even more exciting news, Mel B shared David’s video on her own Instagram Story the hashtag #tourdatescomingsoon.

Last year the group also shared a throwback alternative video for the 1997 single, just in time to celebrate the song’s 25th anniversary.

Rumors that the Spice Girls could reunite for a tour or at least new music have persisted for months. Mel B fanned the flames during an interview with Today in March when she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that what’s next for the group, “is going to be really good and the fans are going to be really happy about it.”

“It’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving, without saying too much about it,” she added. “I’m going to get myself into so much trouble.”

The last time all five Spice Girls performed together was at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. The group showed up at the closing ceremony for the Games and performed a medley of their songs “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life.”

The Spice Girls went on an indefinite hiatus in 2000, six years after their debut in 1994. This allowed the members to explore solo careers in music and otherwise. Geri Halliwell, known as Ginger Spice, left the group in 1998. They attempted a comeback in 2019, but Victoria wasn’t onboard.