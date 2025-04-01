‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Gets June 2027 Release Date

Miles Morales fans rejoice: the final chapter of his epic story, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” is back on Sony Pictures’ release slate and is set to arrive in theaters on June 4, 2027.

Miles Morales made his big screen debut in 2018 with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Four years later and after gaining even more interest on Netflix, the film yielded a breakout hit sequel with “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which set a Sony animation record with $690.5 million grossed worldwide.

“Beyond the Spider-Verse” was initially scheduled for a release in spring 2024, but was indefinitely delayed due to the 2023 writers and actors strike as well as significant setbacks that led to the film not even starting production by the time “Across the Spider-Verse” came out the previous summer.

Now, “Spider-Man” fans will finally get to see how the cliffhanger ending of “Across” is resolved, as Miles finds himself trapped in a parallel universe where there is no Spider-Man, Miles’ father is dead, and that universe’s version of himself has taken up the villainous mantle of The Prowler once held by his uncle, Aaron.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker lead a team of rogue Spider-Men from various universes to rescue Miles, but are in a race against the clock as they are hunted by the overzealous Miguel O’Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099. And back in Miles’ universe, the vengeful multiverse jumper known as The Spot has Miles’ parents in his sights as he embarks on a plan that could put the entire universe in danger.

“Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson and produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal and Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh. Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producing. The screenplay is by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham.

Check out first-look images below.

