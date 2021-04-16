‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Will De-Age Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock

Alfred Molina has not only confirmed that his “Doc Ock” will return after 17 years to “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” but that the film will de-age him to match to match “the moment” he died in the “Spider-Man 2,” according to an interview in Variety

Molina, who is 67, had “practical” concerns about the physicality of the role since he has aged since the 2004 superhero film.

“‘Did you see what we did to Bob Downey Jr. and Sam Jackson?'” “Spider-Man” director Jon Watts told Molina.

Marvel Studios de-aged Robert Downey Jr to appear the way he did in 1991 in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” and Sam Jackson was de-aged to play a younger version of his character, Nick Fury set in the 1990s in 2019’s “Captain Marvel.”

More to come…