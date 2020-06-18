Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Photo credit: Insomniac Games/Marvel

Everything We Know About the Upcoming Miles Morales Spider-Man Game

June 18, 2020

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ goes on sale from Sony this holiday

Sony and Insomniac Games’ second installment in it’s “Marvel’s Spider-Man” franchise will focus on Miles Morales — a character most fans know from the 2018 Oscar-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Brian Horton, the game’s creative director at Insomniac — took to the Sony PlayStation blog Thursday to give fans a closer look into the upcoming title. Here’s everything we know so far about the new “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” game.

Release Date 
This holiday.  Sony hasn’t yet put a specific date to its planned release of the PS5 next-generation gaming console, but the game publisher plans to launch the PS5 this holiday season. “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” is planned to go on sale around the same time.

Platform
PlayStation exclusive, just like the game’s predecessor, “Marvel’s Spider-Man.” The game will be playable on both the PS4 and upcoming PS5.

Hero and abilities
Miles Morales is back! The Afro-Latino Spider-Man returns to star in his own game.

“As we continued with the ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ universe, we knew that Miles’s origin story as a Spider-Man was something that needed its own game,” Horton said. “Miles’s multicultural background reflects a more modern, diverse world and we wanted to give players a new story, with new set-pieces, fresh villains, and unique quests across Marvel’s New York City.”

While Miles was voiced by “Wu Tang: An American Saga” star Shameik Moore in “Into the Spiderverse,” we still don’t who will portray his character in the games. Horton said Insomniac Games and Marvel have long planned a game starring Miles, and first teased his involvement in the series at 2017’s E3 conference. “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expanding the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe,” Horton said.

In the gameplay trailer revealed at Sony’s PS5 event last week, Miles is shown using both the Venom abilities and going invisible, two powers players of the next-generation Spider-Man are likely to make regular use of in the upcoming game.

Plot 
Just in time for a holiday launch, the newest Spider-Man game will take players into a snowy Harlem in New York City, where Miles is now living.  The game places Miles one year after the events of “Marvel’s Spider-Man.” It looks like in this installment Miles Morales will be taking on both an organized crime syndicate and an evil energy magnate.

“Marvel’s New York is covered in snow, and just before Christmas break, a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out. Miles’s new home in Harlem is at the heart of the battle,” Horton said of the game’s storyline — but left the rest to players’ eager imaginations.

Size
It’s unclear how large this game will be — “Marvel’s Spider-Man” set players back roughly 52 gigabytes on the PlayStation 4. It’s possible “Miles Morales” will be smaller, especially since developers confirmed the stand-alone game will be smaller in scope than its predecessor. Insomniac’s Brian Horton said Thursday players will “experience a full story arc with Miles,” but noted it will be smaller, and “one that’s more akin to a game like ‘Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’ in terms of overall scope.”

Pricing
Unclear. This game’s predecessor, “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” now sells for roughly $40 — for the Game of the Year edition, which contains some additional downloadable content and side missions. Sony will likely look to keep the upcoming “Miles Morales” game somewhat on-par with the original “Spider-Man” game release price, which was closer to $60.

Visuals
Sony released a trailer recap today, featuring both cinematic and gameplay mechanics in the upcoming title. Check that video out below.

