‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Third Film to Gross $800 Million at U.S. Box Office

After 100 days in movie theaters, Sony/Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has crossed one final box office milestone by becoming just the third film ever to reach $800 million in North American grosses.



The biggest box office hit of the COVID era added $1.7 million this weekend in theaters to join “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avengers: Endgame” as the only movies to hit that rare benchmark in the U.S. and Canada. “No Way Home” was able to reach this point after earning a spectacular $260 million opening weekend back in December, second only to “The Force Awakens” on the all-time list.



Globally, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” boasts a worldwide box office total of $1.88 billion, ranking sixth on the all-time charts and holding the highest gross for any film without a release in China. Had “No Way Home” received a release in China, which has heavily curtailed the number of major Hollywood releases since theaters reopened, the blockbuster likely would have crossed the $2 billion global mark.



Despite that, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has been the crown jewel of what turned out to be a dominant winter for Sony Pictures. Along with having the biggest film since theaters reopened after COVID closures, Sony has tied with Disney for the most films with domestic gross totals of over $100 million as “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Uncharted” all crossed that mark.



Sony will try to keep that momentum going with another Marvel film, “Morbius,” this coming Friday while a Spider-Man from another dimension will sling into theaters with the first part of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” coming this fall.