‘Spider-Man: No Way Home': Jimmy Kimmel Makes One Last-Ditch Effort to Get Himself in the Movie (Video)

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" finally hits theaters this week, but Jimmy Kimmel still really wants to be in the movie. So, when the cast stopped by his show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live," on Monday night, the late night host made one last effort to persuade them.

To kick off the interview, Kimmel asked Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Benedict Cumberbatch about all the villains in the movie. Though Holland was a little hesitant to answer, given his history with Marvel spoilers, Kimmel took it easy, and only listed confirmed villains of the film. But he was able to shoot his shot within that vein.

"I also want to mention, for those of you watching right now, there's going to be an Easter egg in this interview that you should pay attention for," Kimmel said. "And perhaps you'll see something interesting about a villain that might pop up in future films."

As he said it, a fake character poster for Kimmel's own take on Kraven the Hunter -- which he first inserted into the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer last month -- popped up on screen behind him, prompting the cast to bust out laughing.

Later in the interview, Kimmel pointed out a moment in the trailer, which seemed to indicate that people were digitally removed from a pivotal battle scene. As evidence, he played the clip in slow motion, showing Spidey villain Lizard seemingly taking a blow to the face from an invisible adversary.

Kimmel let the cast flounder to come up with an explanation, before playing the clip again, this time edited to include the host himself punching Lizard, again as Kraven the Hunter.

"It seems like Kraven the Hunter, for whatever reason, is fighting the other villains!" Kimmel marveled, before pleading very seriously "Please put me in this movie, for God's sake!"

You can watch Kimmel's interview with the cast of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" here and in the video above.