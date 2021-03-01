Spike Lee to Direct Documentary on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 for HBO

Spike Lee is currently in production on a documentary film about New York City and the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Titled “NYC Epicenters 9/11 – 2021½,” it will premiere on HBO this year.

The multi-part documentary will be a sweeping portrait of how New Yorkers have rebuilt and rebounded not just from a terrorist attack but now an ongoing global pandemic. The film features over 200 interviews of citizens with firsthand accounts of 9/11.

“NYC Epicenters” will debut later this year on HBO and HBO Max and will be available in commemoration of 9/11.

“As a New Yawker who bleeds orange and blue (the colors of New York City), I’m proud to have a ‘Spike Lee Joint’ about how our/my city dealt with being the epicenters of 9/11 and COVID-19,” Lee said in a statement. “With over 200 interviews, we dig deep into what makes NYC the greatest city on this God’s earth and also the diverse citizens who make it so. Over centuries pundits and straight haters have proclaimed NYC was dead and stinkin’, only to be proved wrong. You will lose ya money betting against New York, New York. And dat’s da truth, Ruth. Be Safe. Peace And Love.”

“We’re thrilled to have another groundbreaking HBO documentary event from Spike Lee,” Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham, co-heads of HBO Documentary Films, said. “From documenting the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans to the 9/11 attack on New York City and beyond, we treasure Spike’s singular capacity to chronicle and pay tribute to the human toll of these historic events while bearing profound witness to the strength and resiliency of the human spirit.”

Lee previously directed “David Byrne’s American Utopia” at HBO Max, the documentary that was a filmed live performance of the Talking Heads’ singer’s Broadway show. He’s also directed “When the Levee Broke” and “4 Little Girls.”

“NYC Epicenters” is an HBO Documentary Films production in association with 40 Acres and Mule Filmworks. It is directed and produced by Spike Lee and is edited by Barry Alexander Brown and Adam Gough.

Lee is represented by ICM Partners and attorneys Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. ICM Partners is representing international sales.