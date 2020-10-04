Go Pro Today

Spike Lee Collaborator Thomas Jefferson Byrd Murdered in Atlanta, Director Says

Byrd appeared in eight of Lee’s films, including “Clockers” and “Chi-Raq”

| October 4, 2020 @ 1:07 PM Last Updated: October 4, 2020 @ 1:18 PM
Thomas Jefferson Byrd obit

Getty

Spike Lee mourned the death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who the director says was murdered in Atlanta on Saturday night.

“Brother Byrd also did his thang in my joints CHI-RAQ, SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER, BAMBOOZLED, HE GOT GAME, GET ON THE BUS, GIRL 6 and CLOCKERS. May we all wish condolences and blessings to his family. Rest in peace Brother Byrd,” Lee wrote in a Sunday Instagram post.

Lee also shared a picture of Byrd in his 1995 crime film “Clockers,” one of eight films by Lee in which Byrd appeared.

Also Read: Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' Singer, Dies at 78

Byrd, also known as T-Byrd, debuted on-screen in the 1992 mystery crime series, “In the Heat of the Night.” He went on to appear in the TV movie “I’ll Fly Away: Then and Now” and, by 2019, added numerous films to his resume, including “Clockers,” “He Got Game,” “Bamboozled,” “Ray” and “Chi-Raq.” He also appeared on TV in “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Lackawanna Blues” and “She’s Gotta Have It.” He was seen this year in the Tracy Morgan-Tiffany Haddish sitcom “The Last O.G.”

Born in Griffin, Georgia, Byrd attended Morris Brown College, where he graduated with a Bachelor of science degree in education. He later went on to earn a master’s degree in dance at California Institute of the Arts. In 2003, he received a Tony Awards nomination in the Best Actor category for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Details on Byrd’s death and no news reports from local media in Atlanta have surfaced of his alleged murder. TheWrap has reached out to Atlanta police for comment.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Notables Deaths 2020
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
  • Regis Philbin Getty
  • Getty Images Getty
  • Herman Cain Getty
  • wilford brimley Getty
  • Sumner Redstone Getty
  • robert trump Getty
  • Chadwick Boseman
  • diana rigg olenna tyrell
  • ruth bader ginsburg supreme courtruth bader ginsburg supreme court
1 of 85

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content