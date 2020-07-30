The “Spongebob” prequel series “Kamp Koral” is moving from Nickelodeon to CBS All Access, where it will debut next year as part of the rebranded service.

The series will see a 10-year-old SpongeBob during his summer at the eponymous camp. In the series, SpongeBob and his pals spend the summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral. “SpongeBob SquarePants'” Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller will co-executive produce the prequel.

It won’t be a 2-dimensional cartoon like the flagship “SpongeBob.” It will instead be computer-generated animation. The move follows last month’s announcement that “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” from Paramount and Nickelodeon Movies is skipping theaters and will premiere on premium Video On Demand, followed by a debut exclusively on CBS All Access early next year.

The addition of “Kamp Koral” to CBS All Access is part of its two-phased rebrand of the service, which kicks off Thursday. All Access will add more than 3,500 episodes from Viacom networks BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel. All Access will add the new content beginning Thursday and unveil a redesign of the platform that will feature hubs for the Viacom networks.

A full rebrand of the service, which will include a new name, will come in early 2021. In total, ViacomCBS will add some 30,000 episodes and films to the service over the next few months.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting evolution of CBS All Access into the subscription streaming home for ViacomCBS and a preview of what’s to come,” said Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS and President & Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Digital. “As the first network to market with a branded direct-to-consumer service more than five years ago, we have the advantage and experience of building it from the ground up, establishing distribution points across all major platforms, creating a service with high user engagement and low churn, and crafting a robust slate of exclusive originals from which we continue to build.”

Below is a list of the new content from Viacom that is now available on CBS All Access:

BET : All seasons of “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “Hit the Floor,” plus all prior seasons of “Single Ladies” and more

: All seasons of “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “Hit the Floor,” plus all prior seasons of “Single Ladies” and more Comedy Central: All seasons of “Chappelle’s Show,” “Strangers with Candy,” six prior seasons of “Reno 911!” and more

All seasons of “Chappelle’s Show,” “Strangers with Candy,” six prior seasons of “Reno 911!” and more MTV : All seasons of “Laguna Beach” and “Snooki & Jwoww,” prior seasons of “Teen Mom 2,” seasons of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and “MTV Floribama Shore,” as well as a selection from “The Challenge,” “Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection” and more

: All seasons of “Laguna Beach” and “Snooki & Jwoww,” prior seasons of “Teen Mom 2,” seasons of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and “MTV Floribama Shore,” as well as a selection from “The Challenge,” “Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection” and more Nickelodeon: All seasons of “Avatar: Last Airbender,” “Rugrats,” plus all prior seasons of “Spongebob Squarepants” and more, in addition to seasons of “Danny Phantom,” “The Legend of Korra” and “Sam & Cat” that were previously available

All seasons of “Avatar: Last Airbender,” “Rugrats,” plus all prior seasons of “Spongebob Squarepants” and more, in addition to seasons of “Danny Phantom,” “The Legend of Korra” and “Sam & Cat” that were previously available Smithsonian Channel: More than 60 episodes of “Aerial America,” seasons of “Air Disasters,” documentaries such as “The Day We Walked on the Moon,” “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom,” “MLK: The Assassination Tapes,” “Pocahontas: Beyond the Myth” and more

TV Land and VH1 : Programming like “Hot in Cleveland,” as well as prior seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Live & Hip Hop”

: Programming like “Hot in Cleveland,” as well as prior seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Live & Hip Hop” Paramount Pictures: More films have been added to the service since May, including “The Firm,” “Charlotte’s Web” and “Scary Movie,” with more than 150 movies in total now available