‘SpongeBob’ Spinoff ‘The Patrick Star Show’ Ordered at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has ordered 13 episodes of “The Patrick Star Show,” the cable channel said Thursday. The series order marks the second spinoff of “SpongeBob SquarePants” to get the green light, with the first being Paramount+ series “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years,” which premiered today at the launch of the rebranded CBS All Access.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, “The Patrick Star Show” is a family sitcom starring Patrick (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, the longtime voice of Patrick on “SpongeBob”) and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination. The series will debut this summer on Nickelodeon.

Per its official description, “The Patrick Star Show” follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. His little sister, Squidina, works behind the scenes to make sure Patrick’s show is always running smoothly, while his parents, Bunny and Cecil and his grandpa, GrandPat, each support Patrick in their own hilariously absurd ways. The Star family’s unpredictable adventures often inform, integrate, and sometimes even interfere with Patrick’s TV show, but one thing is for sure: his bizarre life always makes for great television!

Along with Fagerbakke as young adult Patrick, the voice cast for “The Patrick Star Show” includes Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Patrick’s fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Cree Summer as Bunny Star, Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball; Jill Talley as Squidina Star, Patrick’s eight-year-old little sister who sees herself as Patrick’s executive producer for his imaginary TV show; and Dana Snyder as GrandPat Star, Patrick’s genius grandpa, the most intelligent member of the Star family. Summer also voices Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandma.

Also appearing on the show will be “SpongeBob SquarePants” voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

“The Patrick Star Show” is co-executive produced by “SpongeBob” team Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller and Jennie Monica. The series is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, senior vice president of animation development at Nickelodeon, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, vice president of current series, animation at Nickelodeon.

“Nickelodeon is diving deeper into Bikini Bottom to give fans a look at our lovable young adult Patrick Star and his entire family with a sitcom only he could imagine up,” Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon Animation president, said in a statement. “This second original spinoff allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters.”