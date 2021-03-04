‘SpongeBob’ Spinoff ‘The Patrick Star Show’ Ordered at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has ordered 13 episodes of “The Patrick Star Show,” the cable channel said Thursday. The series order marks the second spinoff of “SpongeBob SquarePants” to get the greenlight, with the first being Paramount+ series “Kamp Koral,” which launched Thursday.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, “The Patrick Star Show” is a family sitcom starring Patrick and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination. The series will debut this summer on Nickelodeon.

“Nickelodeon is diving deeper into Bikini Bottom to give fans a look at our lovable young adult Patrick Star and his entire family with a sitcom only he could imagine up,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “This second original spinoff allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters.”

