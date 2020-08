Sports Emmy Awards 2020: ESPN, Fox Lead All Networks

ESPN and Fox led all networks at Tuesday’s 41st annual Sports Emmy Awards, with each network picking up seven prizes.

Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl LIV picked up four Emmys, the most of any individual program, followed by ESPN’s “24/7,” which earned three.

TNT’s Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley were recognized as Outstanding studio host and analyst, while NBC’s Mike Emrick was honored for his play-by-play work and Kirk Herbstreit as best sports event analyst.

Fox Sports’ Lindsay Czarniak and NBC’s Craig Melvin hosted the livestreamed ceremony, which recognized winners in more than 35 categories.

The complete list of winners follows.

OUTSTANDING LIVE SPORTS SPECIAL

The Masters (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LIVE SPORTS SERIES

NFL on CBS (CBS)

OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (tbs/CBS/TNT/truTV)

OUTSTANDING EDITED SPORTS EVENT COVERAGE

UFC Fight Flashback: Khabib vs. McGregor (UFC Fight Pass)

OUTSTANDING EDITED SPORTS SPECIAL OR SERIES

24/7: Kelly Slater (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ESPORTS COVERAGE

League of Legends World Final [Riot Games] (YouTube)

OUTSTANDING SHORT SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

E: 60 Hilinski’s Hope (ESPN)

OUTSTANDING LONG SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali Part I (HBO)

OUTSTANDING SERIALIZED SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

Last Chance U (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

Inside the NBA (TNT)

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

MLB Tonight (MLB Network)

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN

NFL 100 All-Time Team (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS NEWS/FEATURE ANTHOLOGY

SC Featured (ESPNews)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS JOURNALISM

E: 60 The Squad: 44 Years, 41 Allegations (ESPN)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE

NCAA Golf Championships — Life Without Katie: The Jason Enloe Story (Golf Channel)

OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE

SC Featured — Taquarius Wair: Unstoppable (ESPN)

OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE

Super Bowl LIV: Next 100 (Fox)

OUTSTANDING TRANS-MEDIA SPORTS COVERAGE

NFL 100 Greatest & All-Time Team (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION

Red Bull Rampage (Red Bull TV)

OUTSTANDING SOCIAL TV EXPERIENCE

#SandlotToTheShow (MLB Network)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – STUDIO HOST

Ernie Johnson (TNT)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – PLAY-BY-PLAY

Mike Emrick (NBC/NBCSN)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – STUDIO ANALYST

Charles Barkley (TNT)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – SPORTS EVENT ANALYST

Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN/ABC)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – SPORTS REPORTER

Tom Verducci (FOX/MLB Network)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM REMOTE

The Masters (CBS/CBS Sports Network)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup (FOX/FS1)

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK

24/7: Kelly Slater (HBO)

OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM

Super Bowl LIV: Next 100 (Fox)

OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM

Any One of Us (HBO)

THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD

24/7 : Kelly Slater (HBO)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Jimmy V Classic: Don’t Give Up on Me (ESPN)

OUTSTANDING LIVE EVENT AUDIO/SOUND

NASCAR on NBC (NBC/NBCSN)

OUTSTANDING POST-PRODUCED AUDIO/SOUND

Super Bowl LIV: Next 100 (Fox)

OUTSTANDING LIVE GRAPHIC DESIGN

NFL on ESPN (ESPN)

OUTSTANDING POST-PRODUCED GRAPHIC DESIGN

NFL on ESPN (ESPN)

OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION

Super Bowl LIV: Next 100 (Fox)

THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Masters — Every Shot, Every Hole (CBS)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup: All Eyes on Us (FOX/FS1/FS2/FOX Deportes)