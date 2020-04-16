Sports viewing still accounts for 10% of TV watching among diehard fans, according to Nielsen
The coronavirus pandemic may have benched all live sports for the foreseeable future, but sports fans are still getting their fix by watching old games.
According to Nielsen, diehard sports fans still spend 10% of their TV viewing on sports programming, whether its “SportsCenter” or re-airings of old Super Bowls. In the weeks since the global health crisis brought the sporting world to a screeching halt, many networks like ESPN and even the broadcast stations have taken to airing old games instead.
Among “Heavy Sports Viewers,” which Nielsen describes as the segment in the top quintile of those who view live sports, watching old games accounted for 19% of their sports-viewing diet in the three weekends following the sports shutdowns. The NBA was first to suspend its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. By the end of the weekend, all U.S. sports had been shut down.
Overall, re-airings of classic games accounted for 2% of “Heavy Sports Viewers” entire TV diet, and 1% among all adults. While ESPN declined to give any ratings for the old games it has been airing, CBS Sports told TheWrap it averaged 870,000 viewers for the 10 old NCAA March Madness games it aired in March in place of the 2020 Tournament.
CBS averaged 1.1 million viewers for its three re-airs of National Championship games on March 22.
Nielsen also found that, despite the lack of live sports, sports fans still were watching more TV amid “shelter-in-place” orders that have been enacted in most states — more than nine hours per day by the end of March. That represents a 10% increase since March 8, just before the shutdowns began. Overall, adults increased their viewing by 23% in that same time frame. At the end of last month, all adults over 18 were spending almost seven hours in front of the TV (compared to five hours at the beginning of March).
It is no surprise that news is making up more of consumers’ viewing time as they try to stay up to date on the pandemic, but sports fans are watching more of it than the average adults. Among the heavy sports-viewing segment, that share of news watching spiked from 10% pre-shutdown to 17%; for all adults, it rose to 15%. Among all adults, feature films on TV take up the largest time spent viewing (17%), which was the case before the pandemic hit.
Networks like ESPN have been hit hard by the sports shutdown. Earlier this week, ESPN asked its top 100 commentators to take a 15% pay cut, a few weeks after its executives saw their pay decrease by as much as 25%. According to estimates from MoffettNathanson, NBA coverage accounted for 11% of the time people spent watching ESPN in 2019, and accounted for 21% of its ad revenue, totaling $640 million. If the rest of the season were to get called off, MoffettNathanson estimates that ESPN’s parent company, Disney, would lose $481 million in ad revenue, when factoring in the losses ABC would incur for not airing playoff games or the NBA Finals.
Nielsen said that brands put close to $20 billion towards sports-related programming in 2019, with $17 million of that pegged to live events. They also put close to $1.2 billion toward digital advertising around sites related to sports, such as official league pages and fan sites.
The cancellation of March Madness cost CBS and Turner almost a $1 billion in ad revenue alone.
ESPN is about to get an oasis in the sports-free world with the debut of the highly anticipated docuseries “The Last Dance,” the 10-part series chronicling Michael Jordan and his final year with the Chicago Bulls, which debuts on Sunday. The series was moved up from its original premiere date in June, which was supposed to coincide with the now up-in-the-air NBA Finals.
It remains to be seen if any sports can return in the near future, with the pandemic still sweeping through the country.
The WWE got clearance to resume live shows after Florida deemed all sports facilities and its employees as “essential services” provided that it remains closed to the public. Major League Baseball is debating a plan that would allow for a truncated season to take place either split between Florida and Arizona (where the teams’ spring training complexes reside, as well as the Diamondbacks’ and Marlins’ stadiums). The UFC, which scuttled plans for a Saturday pay-per-view event to take place on Indian tribal land in California, is hopeful of returning to the octagon next month in some fashion.
Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., said “there’s a way of doing that” when it comes to playing sports in a contained, quarantined environment.
Whether or not sports return to the field anytime soon, it appears it won’t stop diehards from seeking out anything resembling a game.
18 Dramatic Championship Sports Movie Moments: From 'Rocky' to 'Remember the Titans' (Photos)
"The Pride of the Yankees" (1942)
This beautifully dramatized moment of sports history, as wonderfully monologued by Gary Cooper, helped to immortalize the already infamous "Luckiest man" speech by Lou Gehrig.
“Rocky” (1976)
In the ultimate underdog story, newcomer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) gets a shot at the world heavyweight title against champ Apollo Creed. Rocky proves he has the goods, going the entire 15 rounds against Creed, but loses in a split decision. Rocky would get a rematch though and win the title in “Rocky II”.
"Breaking Away" (1979)
One of the most inspiring underdog stories ever made, the Little 500 bicycle race in Bloomington, Indiana, is a local classic as made famous by this film. In the film's closing race scene, the locals -- dressed in plain white T-shirts with their nickname the "Cutters" -- upset the richer college students with more expensive bikes and uniforms, riding across the finish line in pure glory.
“Chariots of Fire” (1981)
Two Englishmen push each other to be the best sprinter at the 1924 Olympics. While they won gold on the big screen’s racetrack, “Chariots of Fire” would go on to win Oscar gold for best picture.
“The Natural” (1984)
Robert Redford plays middle-age rookie Roy Hobbs in “The Natural.” Hobbs leads his team to a championship on his final at-bat when he launches the most famous home run in movie history. Thus proving the unspoken rule in baseball: If you break the lights you win the game.
“Hoosiers” (1986)
Another Indiana classic in what is widely considered one of the greatest sports movies of all time, “Hoosiers” follows a small town high school basketball team as they make it all the way to the state finals. They play a bigger and more athletic team in the finals, but with a last second shot pull off the surprise victory.
“Major League” (1989)
Charlie Sheen and Tom Berenger lead an outfit of misfit Cleveland Indians from last place to a shot at the league pennant against the powerhouse Yankees. Even though the film is a comedy, the final game plays out in dramatic fashion.
“A League of Their Own” (1992)
“A League of Their Own” proved that girls can play baseball, and ends in a play at the plate that determines the championship. Geena Davis’ Rockford Peaches may lose that final game, but as Tom Hanks taught us, “there is no crying in baseball!”
Steve James’ revolutionary documentary follows inner-city Chicago kids William Gates and Arthur Agee throughout their high-school basketball careers. The film culminates in both striving to reach the finals of their city wide championship tournament.
“Remember the Titans” (2001)
Based on the true story of Virginia’s first integrated high school football team (led by coach Denzel Washington), the Titans not only change the views of an entire town, but they go undefeated on their way to a thrilling state championship against an all-white team.
“Friday Night Lights” (2004)
The film that spawned the critically acclaimed TV series (which in turn may spawn a film of its own) is memorable in that its featured team doesn’t win the championship. The Permian Panthers mount a great comeback, but come up one yard short of the state title.
“Miracle” (2004)
In perhaps one of the greatest upsets in sports history, a team of U.S. college hockey players defeated the Soviet Union, the three-time defending gold medal winner and best team in the world, during the Cold War.
"DodgeBall" (2004)
Okay, okay. This is really a parody of sports movies. But for all its send-ups of underdog sports movie formulas, it also embraces them full-heartedly during the gripping championship showdown between the Average Joes and Globo Gym.
“The Fighter” (2010) David O. Russell‘s Oscar-winning picture depicted boxer Mickey Ward’s (Mark Wahlberg) climb up the ranks from middling contender to a shot at the title. The final fight shows the grit and heart that it took for Ward to win the belt.
"Senna" (2010)
The best sports documentaries are as riveting as their scripted counterparts, putting viewers right in the action as if they are watching it unfold live. "Senna" is one of the finest examples, using primarily archival footage with no narration and few interviews to show the bitter Formula 1 rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost that led to the 1989 and 1990 championships being decided in controversial fashion at Japan's famed Suzuka Circuit.
"Survive and Advance" (2013)
ESPN's "30 for 30" series included a look at arguably the most famous championship run in college basketball history. In 1983, Jimmy Valvano led the North Carolina State Wolfpack on a streak of nine consecutive overtime or one-point wins, culminating in a last-second basket to win the championship over top-ranked Houston. In this documentary, even though the outcome is known, every game's heart-stopping drama is recreated perfectly.
"Creed" (2015)
The power and hypnotic beauty of this famous running scene from "Creed" as directed by Ryan Coogler is immense. Michael B. Jordan captures the inspiring training run from the original "Rocky" with a modern spirit. You can feel the emotion of the moment so strongly and can't help but root for him.
"Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies" (2017)
Another ESPN documentary that puts you right in the moment. Narrated by Lakers fan Ice Cube and Celtics fan Donnie Wahlberg, this five-hour doc covers the most famous championship rivalry in sports, which peaked with Magic Johnson and Larry Bird in the 80s. The tension hits its peak with Game 4 of the 1987 NBA Finals, in which Bird infamously missed a game-tying three-point shot.
Whether it’s the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat, TheWrap recaps the biggest moments in these sports classics
Tim Baysinger
TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays