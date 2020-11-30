Sports Illustrated owner Maven’s two of the largest investors — B. Riley Financial, Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. — said on Monday they were pushing forward with the process to remove five of Maven’s directors: John Fichthorn, Rinku Sen, Peter Mills, David Bailey and Josh Jacobs.

“The request of B. Riley and 180 is solely related to their belief that the Board’s composition needs to change to enable [Maven] to achieve its growth and value creation potential,” the top investors said in a joint release.

B. Riley and 180 also pointed to a “new business model” led by Maven CEO Ross Levinsohn, the Sports Illustrated chief who was appointed to the Maven position in August, and “preparation for an uplist to a major stock exchange” as reasons for the board overhaul. The investors also said that because Maven has not filed “timely” financial statements with the SEC, the company has not had an annual meeting in “over two years.”

“B. Riley and 180 believe a board that reflects the ‘new’ Maven, and one that has significant public company board experience, is critical to have in place immediately,” the release said. “B. Riley and 180 regrettably determined that asking stockholders to remove Board members by written consent is the only viable path forward at this time. To be clear, this is 100% a Board of Directors oversight matter and has nothing to do with Maven’s management or employees.”

Last Tuesday, the two chairmen and CEOs of B. Riley and 180 sent a letter to Maven’s board requesting that Fichthorn, Sen, Mills, Bailey and Jacobs resign from their positions immediately.

“While we appreciate the time and dedication of the Board of Directors over the years, we believe that new direction needs to start from the top, with a new Board that better reflects the company’s current strategy and stockholder base,” the letter from B. Riley’s Bryant Riley and 180’s Kevin Rendino said.

Giving those directors a deadline of Nov. 25, Riley and Rendino said that if the directors did not comply they would move ahead to seek the consent of “stockholders representing a majority of the voting power of the outstanding shares of the company” to remove the directors in question.