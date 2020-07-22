Sports Media Company WAVE.tv Raises $32 Million in Funding

WAVE.tv, a Los Angeles-based sports media company that caters programming to Millennial and Gen Z fans across platforms like TikTok and Snapchat, has raised $32 million in Series A funding led by CoVenture and GPS Partners, the company announced on Wednesday.
“At its core, our business has always been and will continue to be an adaptation of legacy sports media, simply re-imagining the same stories and narratives fans have cared about for generations, into programming best suited for the core and emerging digital platforms where today’s fan spends their time,” WAVE.tv co-founder and CEO Brian Verne said in a statement. “At the next stage of our business we’re focused on expanding our portfolio of media brands onto new platforms.”
Founded in 2017, WAVE.tv markets itself as catering to sport “fandoms” and featuring both traditional and less-mainstream sports like extreme sports, weight lifting and esports. In addition to publishing user-submitted videos, the company has partnered with the MLB, the MLB Players Association, the International Basketball Federation, the National Lacrosse League and other rights holders to help create WAVE.tv’s content.
With the new funding, WAVE.tv hopes to “organically build new media brands and/or acquire companies that have their own distinct voices and identities,” according to the company’s announcement.
“Unlike the last wave of media, this one will be won by the long tail, not the cable networks that were forced upon us by our TV packages,” Ali Hamed, co-founder and partner at CoVenture, said in a statement. “It will be won by a collection of properties highly relevant to the audiences they serve, communicated through authentic voices, and we’re just scratching the surface.”
Washington Redskins and 14 Other Sports Teams That Dumped Racist Names and Mascots (Photos)
After years of protests over the Redskins name and logo, Washington's NFL team finally decided to make a change. But others have already made changes...
When the Philadelphia Warriors basketball team moved to San Francisco in 1969, they decided to drop the Native American logo in favor of the locally known Golden Gate Bridge (but kept the name).
Following student protests, North Dakota's Dickinson State University in 1972 dropped the Savages as the school's mascot. Two years later, they officially became the Blue Hawks.
Dickinson State University
In 1974, Dartmouth College football team discontinued its old mascot the Indians -- which dated back to the 1920s -- and now go by the The Big Green.
Eastern Washington University changed its name from the Savages to the Eagles in 1973 after a vote by the student body ruled that the mascot for the prior 52 years was no longer acceptable.
Ebay
The Eastern Michigan Hurons also changed its name to the Eagles in 1991 after the Michigan Department of Civil Rights released a report suggesting that all state schools discontinue racially-insensitive logos.
In 1994, St. John's University in New York City changed its team name from the Redmen to The Red Storm, sporting a new horse logo replacing the cartoon logo of a Native American.
Before becoming the Redhawks in 1997, Miami University of Ohio were known as the Redskins. The change was advocated by Dr. Myrtis Powell, who consulted the Oklahoma-based Miami tribe.
Oklahoma City University changed its team name from the Chiefs to the Stars in 1999, having actually been nicknamed the Stars prior to 1944.
Ebay
In 2000, Nebraska Wesleyan University changed its mascot to the Prairie Wolf after representing the school as the Plainsmen since 1933.
Ebay
Having been originally known as the Maroons, Seattle University's mascot became the Chieftains in 1938 to honor the college's namesake, Chief Seattle, but became the Redhawks in 2000.
Located in Wichita Falls, Texas, the Midwestern State University Indians became the Mustangs in 2006 to "eliminate the potential for a hostile or abusive environment," the school said.
Ebay
In 2007, the University of Illinois dropped the Chief Illiniwek logo and mascot following two decades of complaints that the logo and the mascot's ceremonial dance performed during halftime perpetuated stereotypes. The use of the mascot dated back to 1926. The team is still called the Illini.
Erik Abderhalden/Creative Commons
Arkansas State University changed its mascot from the Indians to the Red Wolves in January 2008.
The Cleveland Indians removed the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms and stadium signs following the 2018 season. The team still retains retail rights to the logo. Chief Wahoo has been in use by the Indians since 1947.
Getty Images
In July 2020, the Washington Redskins announced it would retire its name and logo after FedEx, which has a minority stake in the team and naming rights for its stadium, voiced opposition.
Getty Images
1 of 16
Washington’s NFL team is the latest to bow to public pressure over offensive names and logos
After years of protests over the Redskins name and logo, Washington's NFL team finally decided to make a change. But others have already made changes...