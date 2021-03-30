Spotify Logo

Photo: Spotify

Spotify Takes Aim at Clubhouse With Acquisition of Sports-Focused Live Audio App

by | March 30, 2021 @ 9:27 AM

Streaming giant’s deal for Locker Room comes as Facebook and Twitter are also looking to take on Clubhouse at its own game

Spotify on Tuesday said it has acquired Betty Labs, the company behind the sports-focused live audio app Locker Room. The deal comes as live audio app Clubhouse has gained traction during the pandemic, offering users a chance to listen to a wide range of in-the-moment conversations that have included stars like Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but The Wall Street Journal reported the deal is worth about $50 million.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

