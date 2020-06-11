Spotify Content Lead Dawn Ostroff Joins Activision Blizzard Board

Ostroff currently serves as chief content and advertising business officer at Spotify

| June 11, 2020 @ 10:53 AM

Dawn Ostroff. Photo: Alison Buck/Getty Images for TheWrap

Spotify chief content officer and advertising business officer Dawn Ostroff is joining gaming company Activision Blizzard’s board of directors June 11.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been drawn to companies willing to shift the paradigm of entertainment and media,” Ostroff said in a statement Thursday. “With a long history of success in gaming and interactive experiences, Activision Blizzard has been established as a clear global leader in digital content and I look forward to joining the Board to support the company’s further growth across an array of media and entertainment platforms.”

Also Read: SAG-AFTRA Strikes New Deal With Producers for Film and TV

Ostroff co-founded Condé Nast Entertainment and was its president from 2011 to 2018, prior to joining Spotify in 2018 as chief content officer. She was given the added responsibility of being the advertising business officer this January. Ostroff has also served in leadership positions in numerous other media companies, including The Walt Disney Co., Twentieth Century Fox Film, The CW Television Network, Lifetime and the now-merged United Paramount Network.

“Dawn has an incredible track record of leading her teams into the new age of digital entertainment, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the Board,” Activision Blizzard chief executive Bobby Kotick said in a statement. “There are few executives that have spanned television, film, media and music, but Dawn has touched them all and left her mark in every industry. With her distinguished career background and perspective, she is an amazing asset to the Board and management team as we propel our business forward.”

