Streaming just got a bit more expensive for millions of Spotify subscribers, with the company announcing on Monday it’s raising the price of its U.S. family plan by $1 per month, among other plans getting a price hike.

Spotify’s Premium family plan will now cost $15.99 per month, up from $14.99 per month, following the latest price hike. That plan offers six ad-free accounts and offline streaming, among other perks. For comparison, Apple Music’s family plan costs $14.99 per month and includes five ad-free streaming accounts.

Spotify’s price hike will go into effect on April 30, the company said in a note to customers, but existing customers won’t see the new price on their bill until June.

Several other price hikes are coming to Spotify’s customers overseas, too, including its family plan in the U.K. going from £14.99 to £16.99 a month. Spotify had 345 million subscribers — including 155 million paying customers — at the end of 2020. The company is set to report its Q1 performance on Wednesday, and the company is also expected to rollout paid podcast subscriptions in the near future.