Spotify Raises Premium Plan Price for US Subscribers by 20%

The Premium individual plan will increase from $10.99 to $11.99 per month

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spotify Daniel Ek speaks onstage during Spotify Investor Day in 2018
Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spotify Daniel Ek speaks onstage during Spotify Investor Day in 2018. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Spotify is hiking premium plan rates in the U.S. for the second time in one year, the company announced Monday. 

The Premium individual plan will increase by $1, from $10.99 to $11.99 per month, a 20% increase over the last two years. The Premium Family plan, which allows at least six members, is increasing by $3, from $16.99 to $19.99 per month. 

Additionally, the platform’s Duo plan, which offers access for two members is increasing by $2, from $14.99 to $16.99 per month. Spotify initiated its first-ever price hike in June when it boosted the monthly cost for its ad-free premium plan by 10% to $10.99.

The price hikes now mean that Spotify’s U.S. subscription plans are now more expensive than Apple Music’s offerings, which have an individual plan going for $10.99 per month and a family plan going for $16.99 per month. 

In a statement, the music streamer said the increases were necessary so that it can “invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience.”

