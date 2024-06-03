Spotify is hiking premium plan rates in the U.S. for the second time in one year, the company announced Monday.

The Premium individual plan will increase by $1, from $10.99 to $11.99 per month, a 20% increase over the last two years. The Premium Family plan, which allows at least six members, is increasing by $3, from $16.99 to $19.99 per month.

Additionally, the platform’s Duo plan, which offers access for two members is increasing by $2, from $14.99 to $16.99 per month. Spotify initiated its first-ever price hike in June when it boosted the monthly cost for its ad-free premium plan by 10% to $10.99.

The price hikes now mean that Spotify’s U.S. subscription plans are now more expensive than Apple Music’s offerings, which have an individual plan going for $10.99 per month and a family plan going for $16.99 per month.

In a statement, the music streamer said the increases were necessary so that it can “invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience.”