All you foodies out there looking for something to watch that’ll surely have you breaking your New Year’s resolution to diet, the Food Network has got you covered starting in March with new seasons of “Spring Baking Championship” and “Spring Baking Championship: Easter.” And TheWrap has an exclusive peek at what’s to come.

The two competition series make a return with more sweet treats to drool over. Jesse Palmer (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) is back as the host and puts a dozen bakers to the test in challenges that showcase their skills in the kitchen, all while adding that springtime touch – you know, flowers, garden parties and all that. Chefs and Food Network fan favorites Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman return as judges and are joined by chef Kardea Brown (“Delicious Miss Brown”) to kick off the season with a special two-hour, super-sized episode on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

After 10 weeks, the three remaining bakers must design and create a dream wedding cake for a real couple. The winner will be crowned the new Spring Baking Champion and take home a cash prize and a spot in Food Network Magazine.

The new season of “Spring Baking Championship: Easter” – which also premieres March 6 and you can see a preview of in the clip at the top – is a competition between eight “Easter-obsessed bakers” who all are hoping to grab a big crash prize and the coveted Golden Easter Egg. Host Sunny Anderson returns to guide the master bakers through challenges that include creating an over-the-top immersive Easter egg hunt cake, edible-wearable high-fashion Easter hats and a futuristic time machine for the Easter Bunny to hop to. Judges Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young also return for the fun.

“Food Network’s annual baking series celebrate the season with visually stunning, edible creations and spirited competition between the incredible bakers,” Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “Monday nights have become appointment viewing for fans for this reason and they are in for a treat with a double-stacked night of spring baking skill and craftsmanship.”

The new season of “Spring Baking Championship” premieres on Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by “Spring Baking Championship: Easter” at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+.