Inside Spyex, an Agency That Connects Hollywood With Real-Life Spies

by | December 7, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

”If anybody in Hollywood is really interested in getting the technical details right, they need a consortium of people,“ says one TV producer of why he relies on Spyex

Hollywood has turned to individual experts in virtually every career field to advise writers on their scripts, and international intelligence is no exception. But the new agency Spyex hopes to become a centralized hub for experts to connect corporate and private clients — including those in the entertainment industry — to experts from the CIA, KGB, FBI, Mossad and other top intelligence agencies and institutions.

Since its launch in September, Spyex has provided expert advice on projects ranging from CBS’ “SWAT,” the Epix spy series “Condor,” Fox’s “America’s Most Wanted,” Netflix’s “Hit and Run,” MTV’s “Sabaya” and the Sony docudrama “The Lost Leonardo.” The company, which collects a percentage of consulting fees, has amassed a roster of nearly 100 experts — some of whom may not be marketed publicly.

Diane Haithman

