‘Squid Game’ Gets Ready to ‘Play One Last Time’ in Season 3 Teaser

The first teaser for the final season of “Squid Game” shows the games – and the series – coming to their end.

The trailer shows Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) being delivered back to the sleeping barracks in a coffin – but alive – after a failed revolt at the end of Season 2. A fast cut of clips shows an ominous gumball machine that looks to further divide the remaining players without their input, a stressful “dinner” and new arrivals to the island all while the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) watches.

“It’s time to play one last time” flashes across the screen throughout the trailer.

The second season ended with the players voting to continue the game and those voting to end it fighting each other in the bathroom. The ensuing chaos led to Gi-hun, Park Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) and others getting into a shootout with the guards. The final moments of the episode had In-ho turn on the revolting players and kill Jung-bae in front of Gi-hun as the attempt to defeat the guards and get to the VIPs fails.

“It’s a big shock that leaves him devastated,” Lee Jung-jae, the actor behind Gi-hun, told TheWrap following Season 2. “[Gi-hun] believed very strongly that he could end the game together with Jung-bae, but that’s no longer possible anymore.”

“After Jung-bae died at the end of Season 2, Gi-hun became a different person,” series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said.

He added: “No one is safe in Season 3.”

The third and final season of “Squid Game” begins June 27 on Netflix.