Fired ‘Squidbillies’ Actor Stuart Baker Lashes Out at Creators: ‘I Just Hope You A–holes Are Happy’

Actor who’s voiced Early Cuyler on the show since 2005 was fired over “derogatory” Facebook posts Sunday

| August 18, 2020 @ 12:08 PM Last Updated: August 18, 2020 @ 12:48 PM
Stuart Baker, Squidbillies

Unknown Hinson on the Big Dick Daily Show / Squidbillies via YouTube

A voice actor on Adult Swim’s “Squidbillies” who was fired Sunday for “derogatory” and “offensive” Facebook posts went off on the makers of the cartoon series Tuesday, writing, “I just hope you assholes are happy.”

“Folks, I’ve been fired from my Cartoon Show, lost my endorsements and my chance of ever being booked by any Music Venue as Unknown Hinson again,” wrote Stuart Baker, who goes by the stage name Unknown Hinson and has voiced the character Early Cuyler on “Squidbillies” since 2005, wrote in a since-deleted post, according to TVLine.

“I just hope you a-holes are happy you took a good Man and talent down. You succeeded. Be proud that you ruined a person’s life all because of [the] Freak Show called ‘Dolly Parton and BLM.’ Thanks a lot. I gave my best to you assholes for over 30 years. I guess you just love to kick someone when they’re down. That’s so twisted and perverted. Again, thanks! I’m [sic] remember you bastards!”

Also Read: 'Tuca and Bertie' to Fly Again: Adult Swim Rescues Canceled Netflix Series for Season 2

Reps for Adult Swim had no comment Tuesday.

Baker was fired over the weekend for hurling such insults as “freak titted, old Southern bimbo” and “slut” at country singer Dolly Parton in since-deleted Facebook posts after she publically voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement, according to Variety.

He also instructed liberal fans to “unfollow me, please. Because I don’t want you UN-AMERICANS around!… HAVE FUN forsaking your own race, culture and heritage.”

In response, two of the show’s creators, Jim Fortier and Dave Willis, publically denounced Baker’s behavior and declared that they would no longer be working with him.

“We’re aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker,” they wrote in a tweet Sunday. “The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately.”

