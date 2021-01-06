You’d think that Stacey Abrams was the on on the ballot for the love and praise she’s earned from Hollywood Democrats this week as two Democratic challengers are on the verge of winning runoff elections in her native Georgia and flipping control of the U.S. Senate.

“Stacey Abrams is a real superhero. Once again saving us all,” Mark Ruffalo wrote in a tweet, praising Abrams for her work registering voters and encouraging participation in the elections after she lost a close gubernatorial contest in the state in 2018.

“Is Stacey Abrams running the Democratic Party yet? If not, what’s taking so long,” Jeffrey Wright said in a tweet.

Also Read: Why Stacey Abrams Wanted to Make Sure Voting Doc 'All In' Was Not About Her

Abrams has emerged as the hero of the night, doing the legwork even as far back as before the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure Georgians had access to vote, leading fundraising efforts and shaping the messaging of the party in the state.

As a result of her efforts, the Rev. Raphael Warnock beat incumbent Kelly Loeffler while Jon Ossoff took a slim lead over David Perdue, the other Republican incumbent.

Hollywood has come to know Abrams well after she appeared as the star and producer of the documentary “All In: The Fight For Democracy,” which examines efforts to suppress voters and how Abrams’ group Fair Fight and the New Georgia Project have been working for a decade to turn the tide. Though she lost her bid to be Georgia’s first Black woman governor, she’s largely expected to be back on the ballot again in 2022 and is clearly a future leader for the Democrats.

Also Read: Democrat Jon Ossoff Says He Expects to Win Georgia Senate Race 'When All the Votes Are Counted'

Chelsea Handler said in a tweet she’d like to see a statue of Abrams in Georgia along with some other Black leaders to replace old statues of Confederate generals. And of course there’s no shortage of memes of Abrams circling the web, including of her as one of the clever players from “Game of Thrones.” One “SNL” writer even said that Abrams should be a playable character in the video game “Super Smash Bros.”

See some other tweets singing Abrams’ praises Wednesday morning below:

.@staceyabrams is a real superhero. Once again saving us all. pic.twitter.com/rOEFUM63Hs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

Is @StaceyAbrams running the Democratic Party yet? If not, what's taking so long? — Jeffrey Georgia On My Mind Wright (@jfreewright) January 6, 2021

STACEY MOTHER ******* ABRAMS!!!!!! — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) January 6, 2021

PUT STACEY ABRAMS IN SUPER SMASH BROS. — Steven Castillo (@STEEEZUSCHRIST) January 6, 2021

When the time comes I want #StacyAbrams to run my Golden Globes nomination campaign. — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) January 6, 2021

What Stacey Abrams has done is inestimable and patriotic and heroic!

“Like an old sweet song….” — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 6, 2021

.@StaceyAbrams what do you know about vaccine distribution — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 6, 2021

It’s time for a new statues in the state of Georgia. start with Stacey Abrams, Latosha Brown, a little splash of white male decency, Raffensberger, and all of Georgia’s voting heroes. This is a beautiful day in the history of America and just what we needed to come out of 2020. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 6, 2021

To leader @staceyabrams and all the organizers, volunteers, canvassers and groups in #georgia .. thank you for your work and showing the power of the vote. pic.twitter.com/CL1kXNTCon — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 6, 2021

brace yourself, we're going to see a piece of artwork that has MF DOOM, kobe, rbg, and john lewis looking down lovingly at stacey abrams. — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 6, 2021

🇺🇸 Thank you @staceyabrams – you are a beacon of hope for what can be done in this great country! 🇺🇸 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 6, 2021