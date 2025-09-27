Stan Lee AI Hologram Debuts at LA Comic Con: ‘Thank You for Keeping the Dream Alive’ | Video

Stan Lee may have passed in 2018, but L.A. Comic Con attendees were able to speak to a version of the famed comic book creator in the form of an AI hologram.

L.A. Comic Con introduced the Stan Lee Experience on Friday. The 1,500-square-foot booth in Aisle 200 features an AI-powered avatar of Lee and was able to interact with fans in real time and answer live questions. In a video shared from the exhibit, attendees were heard asking questions like “What do you think about the ‘X-Men’ legacy being so tied to the civil rights movement?” and “If you could pick one superhero to save the world today who would that be?”

The hologram of Lee answered each question from excited onlookers and even addressed each fan by name. He’d pick Spider-Man to save the world, by the way.

“For decades I had the thrill of spinning yarns about heroes and villains in that mighty Marvel manner.” the “Holo Stan” began. “But the real heroes have always been you, the fans, whose excitement kept those stories alive. The world may be a little nutty now and then, but as long as we share out stories and imaginations, there will always be room for hope, heart and heroism. Thank you for keeping the dream alive. Excelsior!”

You can watch a video of the event below.

“At Stan Lee Universe, our mission is to carry on Stan’s legacy. Everything we do is guided by a simple filter: would Stan be proud of what we created today?” Bob Sabouni, head of Stan Lee Legacy Programs for Kartoon Studios and former Marvel executive, said in a statement. “Stan’s greatest joy was being with the fans, shaking hands, sharing stories, and showing up at Comic Cons. From his legendary Soapbox columns to his countless live appearances, Stan loved speaking directly to fans. This experience is a living extension of his voice and spirit, giving fans new ways to feel his presence, celebrate his legacy, and continue the conversation he began so many years ago.



He continued: “We are also committed to protecting the integrity of Stan’s voice. We’ll never put words in his mouth that aren’t in line with things he spoke about in his lifetime. Fortunately, with decades of footage capturing his thoughts on so many subjects, we can build a voice that stays true, not always word for word, but always faithful in spirit, context and intent.”

The technology was created created by a partnership with Hyperreal and Proto Hologram and was authorized by the Stan Lee Universe. According to Hyperreal, the hologram is more of an avatar presence using a large language model. The team relied on uploads of Lee’s writings, interviews and speeches during his career to create the experience.

“It felt like Stan was really there, reminding us why his impact is everlasting,” Proto Hologram said in an Instagram post of the experience. “Technology and storytelling together can do more than entertain, they can connect us to the icons who shaped our imagination.”

“For me, personally, one of the most thrilling things of my entire life was getting to work with Stan Lee when this was Stan Lee’s Comic Con and Stan Lee’s Comikaze Expo before that,” Chris DeMoulin, chief executive and general manager of L.A. Comic Con parent Comikaze Entertainment Inc., said in a statement to the L.A. Times. “What was such a joy was watching him interact with fans. Old fans and then people that were bringing their 8-year-old kid who had just read their first Spider-Man comic book.”

L.A. Comic Con Stan Lee AI Hologram (Credit: Courtesy of Steven Hong/Proto Hologram)

The Stan Lee Experience costs $15. L.A. Comic Con runs from Sept. 26 to 28. Tickets can be purchased via the L.A. Comic Con website.