STAN ROSENFIELD & ASSOCIATES RE-BRANDS AS ‘RMG’

Entertainment PR Firm Stan Rosenfield and Associates Re-Brands as ‘RMG’

by | September 29, 2020 @ 8:45 AM

RMG will expand its reach to develop media strategies and representation for businesses and entrepreneurs beyond Hollywood

Longtime entertainment PR staple Stan Rosenfield & Associates is rebranding itself as RMG (Rosenfield Media Group), effective Oct. 1, Stan Rosenfield and Zach Rosenfield announced on Tuesday. The re-branding comes seven-and-a-half years after Zach Rosenfield joined Stan Rosenfield and expanded the company’s reach beyond talent representation to include producers, production companies, content creators, sports based ventures and corporate entities.

The change to RMG recognizes the evolving executive structure since Zach Rosenfield joined the company, as well as the rise of Katie Feldman within the talent division and Ethan Friedman with company’s client base of producers and production companies.

In addition to its core business, RMG will expand its reach to develop media strategies and representation for businesses and entrepreneurs beyond Hollywood, as well as providing consulting services for companies and institutions looking to create relationships within the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Former BWR Publicists Form The Initiative Group, a New Bicoastal PR Firm

The company (and division) has hired Amanda Sprague to oversee RMG’s corporate strategies, and work closely with Zach Rosenfield and Friedman on the day-to-day representations of the firm’s entertainment and business based clients.

“The PR business continues to change at a rapid pace, and we have built a team that understands these changes,” both Rosenfields said in a statement to TheWrap. “Having a name that continues our legacy, while empowering all members of our team, feels appropriate and something we are proud to do.”

Stan Rosenfield will oversee the RMG’s talent division, and his clients include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Geoffrey Rush, Patricia Clarkson, Kelsey Grammer, Ann Curry, Noah Wyle, Taylor Hackford, David Steinberg, Charlie Matthau as well as Lori McCreary/Revelations Entertainment, Kruse GWS Auctions and Centurion Productions among others.

Zach Rosenfield continues to represent “Shark Tank’s” Daymond John, Rich Eisen (“The Rich Eisen Show”), Soledad O’Brien (“Matter of Fact”), the UFC’s Nate Diaz, and Heisman Trophy winner turned Broadway actor, Eddie George, and businessman, Grant Cardone. Additionally, Rosenfield oversees PR and media strategies for the likes of Mandalay Sports Media (“The Last Dance”), OBB Media (“Justin Bieber: Seasons”), Crypt TV (“The Birch”), rakontur (“537 Votes”), Medium Rare (“Shaq vs. Gronk”), Oscar winning producer Ed Cunningham, production/finance company Hideout Pictures, VIX, Hot Snakes, social media production company Crispy Chicken, Kids at Play, upstart romantic podcast company, Meet Cute, MMA fitness company Wimp2Warrior and more.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto Gonzalez

Film Reporter ◘umberto@thewrap.com◘Twitter: @elmayimbe

