Stan’s Donuts, LA Fixture Featured in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Closes After 55 Years

The Westwood Village institution is latest victim of coronavirus pandemic

| April 11, 2020 @ 6:42 AM
stan's donuts corner shoppe once upon a time in hollywood

Sony

Stan’s Donuts, a fixture of L.A.’s Westwood Village and the UCLA community since 1965, has closed its doors for good.

“It is with a sad heart that I inform you that I have made the decision to close my doors and today will be the last day I will be making donuts,” owner Stan Berman posted on the shop’s website Thursday. “Unfortunately COVID-19 made the decision happen sooner, but I hope that you will remember how our donuts made you smile for many years to come.”

The shop became so popular that in 2014 it inspired a spinoff franchise, Stans’s Donuts and Coffee, which will still operate in about a dozen locations in the Chicago area.

Also Read: Nate 'n Al, Iconic Beverly Hills Jewish Deli, to Close on Sunday

stan's donuts corner shoppe once upon a time in hollywood

Sony

In 2018, the store’s original The Corner Shoppe signage was temporarily restored during the production Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning film “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” — and appears when Margot Robbie’s Sharon Tate buys a ticket for her own movie at the Fox Bruin theater across the street.

Stan’s Donuts is the latest beloved L.A. restaurant to shutter for good as a result of the pandemic and the widespread self-quarantining. Other victims include Swingers Coffee Shop on Boulevard, which had been operating since 1993, and the beloved Beverly Hills Jewish deli Nate’n Al, which closed last month and has no new location lined up.

“We had hoped that we could continue our take out and delivery service so that we could provide the community with the food that has been a part of our lives for years,” the deli wrote in an Instagram caption. “After reviewing all the variables, we no longer feel confident that we can do that.”

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • celebrity deaths coronavirus mark blum lucia bose floyd cardoz
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
1 of 19

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE