“Star Trek: Discovery” is adding the first non-binary and transgender characters in the franchise’s vast, decades-long history for the CBS All Access series’ upcoming third season.

The “Star Trek” universe’s first non-binary character is Adira, played by Blu del Barrio.

Blu del Barrio will portray the non-binary character Adira, described as highly intelligent with confidence and self-assurance well beyond their years. They will find a new home on the U.S.S. Discovery and form an unexpected bond with Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz).

CBS Grabs 'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'One Day at a Time' and 'Manhunt' to Plug Fall Schedule Holes

The first transgender character is Gray, portrayed by Ian Alexander. Gray is empathetic, warm and eager to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Trill host, but he will have to adapt when his life takes an unexpected turn.

“‘Star Trek’ has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach,” said Michelle Paradise, co-showrunner and executive producer. “We take pride in working closely with Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander and Nick Adams at GLAAD to create the extraordinary characters of Adira and Gray, and bring their stories to life with empathy, understanding, empowerment and joy.”

This is del Barrio’s — who is non-binary themselves — first role, while Alexander previously appeared in Netflix’s “The OA” and the video game “The Last of Us Part II.” Alexander is the first out transgender Asian-American person to act on television.

After following Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of “Discovery” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery flung some 900 years into the future. The third season debuts on Oct. 15.

