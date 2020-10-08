The third season of “Star Trek: Discovery” opens up with a bang. Or more accurately, several bangs. Several violent bangs.

The first two minutes of the season premiere just premiered as part of New York Comic Con’s “Star Trek” panel. In it, we find newcomer Cleveland Booker aka “Book” (David Ajala) being pursued in his small spacecraft by an alien aggressor.

Booker’s sensors warn of a “space-time anomaly” just seconds before Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) materializes from the wormhole she entered in the Season 2 finale.

Booker and Burnham collide, sending both spiraling to the planet surface below. Burnham must think fast before her Red Angel suit becomes a red splat on the ground.

Of course, fans know she survives the impact (as does Booker) and Book helps her navigate the new universe, 900 years removed from the Season 2 finale. In the future, the Federation no longer exists (Booker flies through the debris of a Starfleet vessel in the opener) after an event known as “The Burn.”

“Discovery” stars Martin-Green, Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), with Michelle Yeoh (Phillipa Georgiou) and Tig Notaro (Jett Reno) in guest roles.

A previously released Season 3 trailer also shows the U.S.S. Discovery crash landing on a planet, Burnham reuniting with her crew and the introduction of the franchise’s first non-binary and transgender characters.

The NYCC panel also revealed that Kate Mulgrew will be reprising her role as Capt. Janeway from “Star Trek: Voyager” in the new series “Star Trek: Prodigy.”

“Star Trek: Discovery” premieres October 15 on CBS All Access. Check out the opening scene from Season 3 below: