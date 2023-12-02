‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Final Season Clip Puts Captain Burnham in Peril | Video

Captain Burnham will lead the crew of the USS Discovery on one final mission in 2024, and a new clip finally showed just what the team is up against.

Star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the series-ending clip alongside showrunner Michelle Paradise at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. In the scene, Captain Burnham is joined by Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajala) as they face off against a shape-shifting being that also can cloak, making it a doubly formidable opponent.

“We have to get past it,” Burnham said. “See if you can communicate with it.” After Book communicated with the creature via his mind, Burnham asked, “Did you pick up anything?”

“Yeah,” Book told her. “It’s really pissed off.”

Per the season description, “The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries.”

“But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.”

Martin-Green and Ajala will be joined by cast members Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll) are also featured.

CBS Studios produces “Star Trek: Discovery in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

The show, which debuted in 2017, is among the longest-running series on Paramount+. Martin-Green broke barriers when she became the first Black woman to captain a ship in “Star Trek” history.

Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming, announced the fifth and final season of “Discovery” in March 2023. She said, “‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is a perennial favorite on the service, near and dear to the hearts of legions of ‘Star Trek’ fans as well as all of us here at Paramount+.”

“The series and its incredible cast and creatives ushered in a new era for ‘Star Trek’ when it debuted over six years ago, embracing the future of streaming with serialized storytelling, bringing to life deep and complex characters that honor Gene Roddenberry’s legacy of representing diversity and inclusion, and pushing the envelope with award-winning world-building,” Giles continued.

“This final season will see our beloved crew take on a new adventure and we can’t wait to celebrate the series’ impact on the franchise leading up to its final season early next year.”