‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Sets Return Date for Season 3 on CBS All Access

CBS All Access has set a return date for Season 3 of “Star Trek: Discovery.” The 13-episode season will premiere on Oct. 15, with new shows airing every Thursday.

ViacomCBS announced the date with a short clip, which you can see above. In it, Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham) looks toward the stars while holding a tattered United Federation of Planets flag.

In the Season 2 finale, Burnham was separated from the Discovery crew when she entered a wormhole wearing a time travel suit, flinging her 900 years into the future (and well past any timeline established in other “Trek” television shows). The Discovery followed her into the wormhole but its whereabouts are currently unknown.

Season 3 will find Burnham searching for her crewmates, finding out what happened to the Federation, and meeting new characters that may be friends or foes.

“Discovery” was the first “Star Trek” television show in 12 years when it debuted in 2017. Since then, it’s been joined by “Picard” — a spinoff of the popular “Next Generation” series. An animated adult comedy, “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” is set to debut on CBS All Access Aug. 6.

Additional “Trek” shows in various stages of development include: “Strange New Worlds,” focused on the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise established in “Discovery” and starring Anson Mount (Captain James T. Kirk), Rebecca Romijn (Lt. Commander Una/Number One) and Ethan Peck (Lt. Spock); a live-action series about black-ops group Section 31 with Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), and an animated series for Nickelodeon called “Star Trek: Prodigy.”

“Discovery” stars Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) and newcomer David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), with Yeoh and Tig Notaro (Jett Reno) in guest roles.

It’s produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Check out the Season 3 trailer below.