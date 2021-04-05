‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Captain Burnham’s Biggest New Threat (Video)

Fans got an extended preview of Season 4 of “Star Trek: Discovery” Monday, the first with Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) in the captain’s chair. The teaser dropped as part of First Contact Day celebrations.

Burnham took command of the U.S.S. Discovery at the end of Season 3 when Saru left the ship to return to his homeworld of Kaminar and mentor his fellow Kelpian Su’Kaul.

Whereas Season 3 — which flung the Discovery 900 years into the future from it’s Season 1 and 2 timelines — focused on the lack of dilithium (i.e. space fuel) and the Emerald Chain criminal syndicate, Season 4’s threat is not an alien but an anomaly.

“Five light years across,” says Lt. Commander Stamets (Anthony Rapp). “That’s the size of the gravitational anomaly.”

The anomaly can apparently “go anywhere” according to Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman), which makes it even more unpredictable and deadly. “We may not have any kind of warning at all.”

Indeed, one shot sees the crew being hurled towards ceiling and the bridge explodes. In another shot, a spacesuit-clad Burnham braces herself in the captain’s chair and the bridge goes up in flames.

Returning for Season 4 are cast members Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Ian Alexander (Gray). The crew is seen sporting the longer tunic-style, color coded uniforms that debuted in the Season 3 finale.

Check out the teaser trailer above.

Season 4 of “Star Trek Discovery” will premiere on Paramount+ later this year.