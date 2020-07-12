‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Reveals the Gross Side of Starfleet in New Trailer (Video)

The heroes of “Star Trek” may explore strange new worlds, but somebody has to do the dirty work. “Star Trek: Lower Decks” promises to show that ugly side of Starfleet in a new trailer released Sunday by CBS All-Access.

The animated series follows four ensigns — Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi — who are assigned to the lower decks of the USS Cerritos, one of the least important ships in Starfleet. While Captain Freeman leads the bridge on epic adventures, the ensigns are left for duties like holodeck waste disposal. But as the Cerritos flies deeper into space, new dangers may force the ensigns into action earlier than they might have imagined.

“Lower Decks” is the third “Trek” series to hit CBS All-Access, joining “Star Trek: Discovery,” which will get its third season later this year, and “Star Trek: Picard,” which stars Patrick Stewart as the legendary Capt. Jean-Luc Picard. Other series in development include “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” a prequel to the original “Trek” series set before Jim Kirk became captain of the Enterprise, and a “Discovery” spinoff starring Michelle Yeoh as Capt. Phillipa Georgiou.

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” hits CBS All-Access August 6. Watch the trailer above.