‘Star Trek: Lower Decks': Watch the Saddest Captain’s Log in Animated Comedy’s Opening Scene (Video)
San Diego Comic-Con: Series from “Rick & Morty” writer Mike McMahan debuts Aug. 6
Tim Baysinger | July 23, 2020 @ 10:49 AM
Last Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 10:54 AM
You’ve heard about “first contact,” but “Star Trek: Lower Decks” centers on those who make “second contact.” Hey, someone has to make sure the planet’s name is spelled correctly, find out where to eat and fill out all that paperwork.
During San Diego [email protected] Thursday, “Star Trek” dropped the opening scene for its animated “Lower Decks,” which features a very sad attempt at a Captain’s Log.
“Star Trek: Lower Decks” hits CBS All-Access Aug. 6. Watch the scene above.
The animated series follows four ensigns — Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi — who are assigned to the lower decks of the USS Cerritos, one of the least important ships in Starfleet. While Captain Freeman leads the bridge on epic adventures, the ensigns are left for duties like holodeck waste disposal. But as the Cerritos flies deeper into space, new dangers may force the ensigns into action earlier than they might have imagined.
Jack Quaid and Tawney Newsome both star.”Rick & Morty” writer Mike McMahan is creator and developer for this new “Trek” comedy.
“Lower Decks” is the third “Trek” series to hit CBS All-Access, joining “Star Trek: Discovery,” which will get its third season later this year, and “Star Trek: Picard,” which stars Patrick Stewart as the legendary Capt. Jean-Luc Picard. Other series in development include “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” a prequel to the original “Trek” series set before James T. Kirk became captain of the Enterprise.
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.
Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.