‘Star Trek: Lower Decks': Watch the Saddest Captain’s Log in Animated Comedy’s Opening Scene (Video)

San Diego Comic-Con: Series from “Rick & Morty” writer Mike McMahan debuts Aug. 6

| July 23, 2020 @ 10:49 AM Last Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 10:54 AM

You’ve heard about “first contact,” but “Star Trek: Lower Decks” centers on those who make “second contact.” Hey, someone has to make sure the planet’s name is spelled correctly, find out where to eat and fill out all that paperwork.

During San Diego [email protected] Thursday, “Star Trek” dropped the opening scene for its animated “Lower Decks,” which features a very sad attempt at a Captain’s Log.

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” hits CBS All-Access Aug. 6. Watch the scene above.

Also Read: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Reveals the Gross Side of Starfleet in New Trailer (Video)

The animated series follows four ensigns — Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi — who are assigned to the lower decks of the USS Cerritos, one of the least important ships in Starfleet. While Captain Freeman leads the bridge on epic adventures, the ensigns are left for duties like holodeck waste disposal. But as the Cerritos flies deeper into space, new dangers may force the ensigns into action earlier than they might have imagined.

Jack Quaid and Tawney Newsome both star.”Rick & Morty” writer Mike McMahan is creator and developer for this new “Trek” comedy.

“Lower Decks” is the third “Trek” series to hit CBS All-Access, joining “Star Trek: Discovery,” which will get its third season later this year, and “Star Trek: Picard,” which stars Patrick Stewart as the legendary Capt. Jean-Luc Picard. Other series in development include “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” a prequel to the original “Trek” series set before James T. Kirk became captain of the Enterprise.

TheWrap is spending the week with [email protected]

