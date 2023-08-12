Now that negotiations between the WGA and AMPTP have resumed, one of the many questions that immediately follow is if and when the same will happen for SAG-AFTRA. Well, the actors guild’s Los Angeles VP and “Star Trek: Picard” star Michelle Hurd has “hope” that it will be soon.

Appearing at FanExpo Chicago on Saturday, Hurd explained to TheWrap that, at the end of the day, WGA needs to reach a deal before SAG even has a chance to consider things, so any movement is exciting.

“The bottom line is that we can’t go back into negotiations until they come to an agreement with the WGA,” Hurd said. “So this makes it, you know, as long as there’s actual true good faith bargaining happening, then that path to us getting back is closer, because they’re at that table.”

She continued, “And I’m the daughter of some civil rights activists. And my parents always say that you have to have hope. Because if you don’t have hope, there’s no tomorrow. So I have hope that we will come that they’re going to come to a speedy agreement, and that we are going to be next up.”

As far as exactly how long it’ll take for SAG to get their turn though, Hurd couldn’t say at this point. She does have a theory — but she would love to be wrong.

“You know, their playbook was they waited three months to get back to the table to the WGA,” Hurd explained. “On Monday, we’ll be in our first month of striking. So there’s a possibility that they might wait three months to get back to the table with us.”

She added, “But as I said, I have hope that it won’t take three months; that we’ll be back in the table, you know, negotiating soon, and we’ll all get back to creating the stories that we all love.”

