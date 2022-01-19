STAR TREK: PRODIGY

"Star Trek: Prodigy" (Nickelodeon/Paramount+)

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Beams Into Top 10 Most In-Demand New Shows List

by | January 19, 2022 @ 6:16 PM

”The Book of Boba Fett“ retains top spot for the second week in a row

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top new TV shows of the past week across broadcast, cable and streaming that have premiered in the past 100 days.

“Star Trek: Prodigy” saw the largest spike in demand from last week — breaking into the top 10 of most in-demand new shows with a 26% jump for the week ending January 14.

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

FBI

Ratings: CBS Tops Tuesday in Total Viewers, Despite Airing All Reruns
Sundance Film Festival 2022

Why Sundance Film Buyers Are Bracing for Red-Hot Sales After Last Year’s Record Deals
bobby kotick activision

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Would Make $293 Million If He’s Fired After Microsoft Deal
4400

Ratings: The CW’s ‘4400’ Jumps 16% in Viewers on MLK Day

Fox Entertainment Boss Defends ‘Monarch’ Delay: ‘The Show Is Too Important to Us’

What Exactly Is the Metaverse — And Why People Are Talking About It?
scream-5-image

How ‘Scream’ Reboot Scored as the Year’s First Box Office Hit
"Joe Millionaire," "Call Me Kat," "Pivoting" (Fox)

Ratings: Fox Has a Rough Night With ‘Joe Millionaire,’ ‘Call Me Kat’ and ‘Pivoting’
Jeopardy Amy Schneider

‘Jeopardy!’ Just Passed ’60 Minutes’ to Become the Most-Watched Non-Sports Show on TV
Good Sam

Ratings: CBS’ ‘Good Sam’ Slips From Weak Start
scream spider-man no way home box office

Will ‘Scream’ Scare ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Off the Box Office Throne?