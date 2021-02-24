‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Jumps From Nickelodeon to Paramount+

The animated “Star Trek: Prodigy” will premiere on Paramount+ before it airs on Nickelodeon, ViacomCBS announced Wednesday.

The move comes as ViacomCBS looks to unite its “Star Trek” franchise on the streaming service. “Prodigy” will join the flagship series “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard,” which saw Patrick Stewart make his long-awaited return to the franchise last year. Paramount+ also hosts the animated “Lower Decks” series and the upcoming “Strange New Worlds.”

No premiere date for “Prodigy” has been announced, though the series is expected to debut sometime this year. Watch a promo for the entire “Star Trek: Universe” below.

“Prodigy,” from creators Kevin and Dan Hageman, centers on six young outcasts who know nothing about the ship they have commandeered — a first in the history of the “Star Trek” franchise — but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

“In three years, we’ve expanded the Star Trek Universe to new heights, creating five original series — each with its own unique storytelling and distinct cinematic feel,” Alex Kurtzman, executive producer on ViacomCBS’ entire “Star Trek” universe, said. “We’re so excited to partner with Dan and Kevin Hageman and the team at Nickelodeon for ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ as we bring Trek to a new generation of younger fans with an animated series as rich in character and scope as our live action shows. I’m thrilled audiences of all ages now have instant access to the full Trek library, classic and new original series, on our new home at Paramount+.”

“When ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ first premiered, we knew we had the beginning of something special,” Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for Paramount+, added. “Over three years later, we are thrilled that Paramount+ will serve as the streaming home of the Star Trek Universe, with an unparalleled existing and expanding library of Trek content. The upcoming addition of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ to Paramount+ means subscribers now have a Trek series for every member of the family — including kids. We are excited to bring this next chapter to a new generation of Trek fans alongside the creative masterminds behind Secret Hideout and Nickelodeon, as well as the talented Kevin and Dan Hageman.”

“Debuting ‘Prodigy’ on Paramount+ alongside the complete Star Trek universe points to our strategy of growing Nickelodeon’s reach by expanding our top franchises and diving deeper into their worlds, and their characters and stories,” Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, said. “And on top of having great characters and absolutely gorgeous animation, ‘Prodigy’ shows how the ViacomCBS brands can come together to make great, compelling content that appeals to both new audiences and longtime super fans. We’re incredibly proud of this series and we’re looking forward to building its audience across the Paramount+ and Nickelodeon platforms.”