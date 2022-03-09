Captain Christopher Pike is being asked to resume his duties in the new teaser trailer for the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

The new series is based on the years Capt. Pike helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise (pre-Capt. Kirk). It stars Anson Mount as Capt. Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The show follows the three as they “explore new worlds around the galaxy,” per Paramount+

The cast also includes Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

Akiva Goldsman wrote the premiere based on a story also by Goldsman with Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners. Goldsman directed the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet are executive producers alongside Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and will stream May 5 on Paramount+. The first season will span 10 episodes with new episodes dropping each Thursday.

Watch the teaser above.