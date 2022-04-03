“Star Trek” is about to jump far back into its own timeline with the upcoming Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which got its first trailer on Sunday ahead of the Grammy Awards telecast on CBS.



As all Trekkies know, prior to Captain Kirk taking command of the USS Enterprise, the ship was under the command of Capt. Christopher Pike, who was recently played by Anson Mount in the second season of “Star Trek: Discovery.” “Strange New Worlds” sees Mount return to the role along with Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck who play Number One and a younger Science Officer Spock, both of whom also appeared on “Discovery.”

The 10-episode series will also star Jess Bush as a younger version of Enterprise nurse Christine Chapel and Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, who is still a cadet in this series prior to becoming Captain Kirk’s communications officer.



Christina Chong, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun and Bruce Horak will also star in the series, with Akiva Goldsman writing and directing the premiere episode while serving as showrunner with Henry Alonso Myers. Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers are producers. Goldsman serves as executive producer with Jenny Lumet and “Trek” franchise overseer Alex Kurtzman.



“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” premieres on Paramount+ on May 5. Watch the trailer in the clip above.