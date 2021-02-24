‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Gets May Launch Date From Disney+

Disney+ has set the premiere date for one of its many upcoming “Star Wars” series, this one a spinoff of the now-ended “Clone Wars” animated series.

The Disney-owned streaming service revealed Wednesday ahead of its presentations at the virtual Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour that “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will launch May 4.

Per Disney+, “The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in ‘The Clone Wars’) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.”

“The Bad Batch” was ordered at Disney+ last July, just a few months after the May series finale of “Clone Wars.”

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”) and Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) with Carrie Beck (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (“Star Wars Resistance”). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Disney+ set the premiere dates for several other series Wednesday, pegged to its TCA presentation, including the highly anticipated “Loki” show, as well as “Monsters, Inc” sequel series “Monsters at Work,” the “Turner & Hooch” remake, “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” John Stamos’ “Big Shot,” and “Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life,” plus the return dates for new seasons of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “Zenimation.”