Microsoft and Ubisoft unveiled a cinematic trailer on Sunday for “Star Wars: Outlaws,” the first open world “Star Wars” video game which will be launched next year.

The trailer, which aired during the Xbox Games Showcase, introduces fans to Kay Vess, a young smuggler desperate for a way out as she is hunted by the criminal syndicates that have prospered under the Galactic Empire’s reign and who are the true power on the backwater planets where Kay struggles to survive.

The game will be set between “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” as evidenced by a shot in the trailer of Han Solo frozen in carbonite. The trailer shows Kay getting chased out of a bar by syndicate soldiers with her alien animal companion Nix. She gets a visit from a fellow smuggler named Jaylen, who offers her a chance at a dangerous mission with the promise that if she succeeds, she will “never have to look over her shoulder again.”

“The underworld shows no mercy,” Kay says. “But it’s a big galaxy out there, and I’m going to risk it all.”

Ubisoft will show gameplay footage from “Star Wars: Outlaws” on Monday, but for now you can watch the cinematic trailer in the video above.